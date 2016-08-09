版本:
BRIEF-Catalyst Pharmaceuticals announce Q2 2016 financial results and provides product development update

Aug 9 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Catalyst Pharmaceuticals announces second quarter 2016 financial results and provides product development update

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.06

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.06 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

