BRIEF-Biotime Inc Reports second quarter results and recent corporate accomplishments

Aug 9 Biotime Inc

* Q2 revenue $1.3 million versus $2.0 million

* Biotime, Inc. Reports second quarter results and recent corporate accomplishments

* Q2 loss per share $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

