公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三

BRIEF-National Healthcare Corp - New stock repurchase plan will begin Sept 1 and will expire on Aug 31 2017

Aug 9 National Healthcare Corp

* Nhc announces $25 million stock repurchase program

* New stock repurchase plan replaces stock repurchase plan previously approved by board of directors on May 7, 2015.

* New stock repurchase plan will begin September 1, 2016 and will expire on August 31, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

