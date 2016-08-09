BRIEF-Abraxas petroleum q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.05 excluding items

BRIEF-Britain to give $400 mln for GE oil and gas contract with ghana
* Will provide $400 million in support for a ge oil & gas contract with Ghana's offshore cape three points project
Aug 9 Abraxas Petroleum Corp
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.05 excluding items
* Q2 revenue $11 million versus I/B/E/S view $12.8 million
* Abraxas announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.40
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Production volumes for q2 were negatively impacted by gas processing curtailments in permian and shut-ins and downtime in bakken
* Production for q2 of 2016 averaged approximately 4,883 boepd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
LONDON, Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.