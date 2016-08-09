版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 05:52 BJT

BRIEF-Ashford Prime announces corporate governance enhancements & appointment of new independent director

Aug 9 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc

* Ashford Prime announces corporate governance enhancements & appointment of new independent director

* Says addition of two independent directors to board

* Says to separate roles of chairman and ceo

* Ashford hospitality says Ken Fearn has joined board of directors, bringing total number of directors to eight and total independent directors to six Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐