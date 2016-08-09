版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 05:48 BJT

BRIEF-VWR Corp announces offering of 8,000,000 shares by selling stockholder

Aug 9 VWR Corp

* VWR corporation announces offering of 8,000,000 shares by selling stockholder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
