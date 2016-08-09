版本:
BRIEF-Aeterna Zentaris reports Q2 loss per share $0.71

Aug 9 Aeterna Zentaris Inc

* Aeterna Zentaris reports second quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q2 loss per share $0.71

* Product development programs on track towards FDA submission in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
