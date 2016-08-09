版本:
BRIEF-Capitala Finance Corp reports Q2 loss per share $0.35

Aug 9 Capitala Finance Corp

* Capitala Finance Corp reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.35

* Qtrly net investment income of $7.4 million, or $0.47 per common share

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

