BRIEF-Atrion reports Q2 earnings per share $4.02

BRIEF-Ecobalt announces receipt for final base shelf prospectus
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
Aug 9 Atrion Corp
* Atrion reports second quarter results and announces dividend increase
* Q2 revenue $36.1 million versus $37.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share $4.02
* Has approved a quarterly dividend increase from $0.90 to $1.05 per share payable on September 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
LONDON, Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
* Trump says carmakers exporting to U.S. face 35 pct tariff - Bild