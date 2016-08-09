版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 05:45 BJT

BRIEF-Luna Innovations Inc reports Q2 loss per share $0.03

Aug 9 Luna Innovations Inc

* Luna Innovations Incorporated reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $14.6 million versus $10 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐