BRIEF-Community Health Systems says Tim Hingtgen to become COO on Sept. 1

Aug 9 Community Health Systems Inc

* Community Health Systems announces that Tim Hingtgen will become president and chief operating officer on September 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

