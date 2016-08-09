版本:
BRIEF-Cotiviti posts Q2 adj. earnings per share $0.37

Aug 9 Cotiviti Holdings Inc

* Cotiviti announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.13

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.37

* Q2 revenue $158.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $146.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $610 million to $615 million

* FY2016 revenue view $600.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA in a range of $233 - $235 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

