2016年 8月 10日

BRIEF-Baylin Technologies reports Q2 loss per share $0.02

Aug 9 Baylin Technologies Inc

* Baylin Technologies reports revenue growth in Q2 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue rose 57 percent to $15.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

