BRIEF-Five Oaks Investment reports Q2 loss per share $0.34

BRIEF-Britain to give $400 mln for GE oil and gas contract with ghana
* Will provide $400 million in support for a ge oil & gas contract with Ghana's offshore cape three points project
Aug 9 Five Oaks Investment Corp
* Five Oaks Investment Corp reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Qtrly core EPS $0.21
* Qtrly loss per share $0.34
* Qtrly earnings per share net book value of $7.88 per share on a basic and diluted basis at June 30, 2016
* Qtrly comprehensive loss of $0.9 million, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
LONDON, Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.