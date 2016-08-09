BRIEF-Five Oaks Investment reports Q2 loss per share $0.34

Aug 9 Five Oaks Investment Corp

* Five Oaks Investment Corp reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly core EPS $0.21

* Qtrly loss per share $0.34

* Qtrly earnings per share net book value of $7.88 per share on a basic and diluted basis at June 30, 2016

* Qtrly comprehensive loss of $0.9 million, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share

