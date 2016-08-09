版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 05:52 BJT

BRIEF-Garrison Capital posts Q2 net investment income $0.36/shr

Aug 9 Garrison Capital Inc

* Garrison Capital Inc declares third quarter 2016 distribution of $0.35 per share and announces second quarter 2016 financial results and earnings call

* Garrison Capital Inc qtrly net investment income $0.36 per share

* Garrison Capital Inc qtrly total investment income $11.1 million versus $11.1 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

