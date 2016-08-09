BRIEF-Garrison Capital posts Q2 net investment income $0.36/shr

Aug 9 Garrison Capital Inc

* Garrison Capital Inc declares third quarter 2016 distribution of $0.35 per share and announces second quarter 2016 financial results and earnings call

* Garrison Capital Inc qtrly net investment income $0.36 per share

* Garrison Capital Inc qtrly total investment income $11.1 million versus $11.1 million last year