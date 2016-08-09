BRIEF-Puma Biotechnology Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $1.17

BRIEF-Ecobalt announces receipt for final base shelf prospectus
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
Aug 9 Puma Biotechnology Inc
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $1.17
* Q2 loss per share $2.05
* Puma biotechnology reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share view $-2.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Puma biotechnology inc says look forward to continuing our development of neratinib in second half of 2016 and beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
* Trump says carmakers exporting to U.S. face 35 pct tariff - Bild