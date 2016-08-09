BRIEF-Puma Biotechnology Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $1.17

Aug 9 Puma Biotechnology Inc

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $1.17

* Q2 loss per share $2.05

* Puma biotechnology reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share view $-2.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Puma biotechnology inc says look forward to continuing our development of neratinib in second half of 2016 and beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: