BRIEF-Suncor Energy says to buy interest in North Sea Rosebank project

BRIEF-Ecobalt announces receipt for final base shelf prospectus
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
Aug 9 Suncor Energy Inc
* Suncor energy to acquire interest in north sea rosebank project
* Under terms of agreement, suncor will make an initial payment of us$50 million on closing.
* Transaction is subject to conditions, including regulatory approval, and is anticipated to close in q4 of 2016
* Suncor will make an initial payment of us$50 million on closing
* Under some conditions, suncor could pay additional consideration to omv (u.k.) limited of up to us$165 million
* Suncor energy uk limited will acquire a 30 per cent participating interest in u.k. North sea rosebank project from omv (u.k.) limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
LONDON, Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
* Trump says carmakers exporting to U.S. face 35 pct tariff - Bild