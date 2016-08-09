版本:
BRIEF-Cachet Financial Q2 loss per share $1.46

Aug 9 Cachet Financial Solutions Inc

* Q2 loss per share $1.46

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $8.0 million to $10 million

* Cachet financial solutions reports record second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue rose 100 percent to $2.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

