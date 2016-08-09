版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 06:25 BJT

BRIEF-Musclepharm Q2 revenue $32.9 million

Aug 9 Musclepharm Corp

* Q2 revenue $32.9 million

* Musclepharm reports 2016 second quarter financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
