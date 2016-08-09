BRIEF-DHT Holdings Q2 earnings per share $0.38

Aug 9 Dht Holdings Inc

* Dht holdings, inc. Second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.38

* Dht holdings inc says will pay a dividend of $0.23 per common share for quarter

* Qtrly diluted eps $0.34

* Dht holdings inc says vlccs operating in spot market achieved time charter equivalent earnings of $53,340 per day in q2 of 2016

* Qtrly adjusted net revenue $83.2 million versus $68.1 million