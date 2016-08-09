版本:
BRIEF-Transalta Renewables qtrly loss per share $0.07

Aug 9 Transalta Renewables Inc

* Transalta renewables reports second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly adjusted ffo per share $0.25

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.17, revenue view c$58.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly loss per share $0.07

* Qtrly revenue $52 million versus $51 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

