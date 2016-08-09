版本:
2016年 8月 10日

BRIEF-Luxfer Holdings PLC posts Q2 adj. earnings per share $0.29

Aug 9 Luxfer Holdings PLC

* Reports second-quarter results

* Luxfer Holdings PLC says qtrly revenue $111.0 million versus $122.8 million

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
