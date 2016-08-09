版本:
BRIEF-Solium says Q2 revenue rose 12 percent to C$25.6 million

Aug 9 Solium Capital Inc

* Solium releases 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 revenue rose 12 percent to C$25.6 million

* Co has operations in UK and financial results could be impacted

* Management does not anticipate any other major changes in its European operation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

