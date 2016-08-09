BRIEF-Phoenix New Media reports Q2 net loss RMB 0.03/ADS

BRIEF-Ecobalt announces receipt for final base shelf prospectus
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
Aug 9 Phoenix New Media Ltd
* Phoenix New Media reports second quarter 2016 unaudited financial results
* Q2 revenue RMB 350.1 million versus RMB 422.9 million
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue RMB 342 million to RMB 362 million
* Phoenix New Media Ltd qtrly net advertising revenues were RMB297.2 million (US$44.7 million), versus RMB311.9 million in the same period last year
* Phoenix New Media Ltd qtrly net loss per diluted ADS RMB 0.03 (US $0.01) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
* Trump says carmakers exporting to U.S. face 35 pct tariff - Bild