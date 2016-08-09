BRIEF-Keyera Corp posts Q2 earnings per share C$0.34

Aug 9 Keyera Corp

* Keyera Corp announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.34

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increasing dividend by 6 pct from $0.125 per share per month to $0.1325 per share per month