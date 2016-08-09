BRIEF-Exchange Income Corp reports Q2 adj. earnings C$0.74/shr

BRIEF-Ecobalt announces receipt for final base shelf prospectus
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
Aug 9 Exchange Income Corp
* Exchange Income Corporation reports record second quarter financial results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.74 excluding items
* Q2 revenue rose 16 percent to C$226.9 million
* Qtrly net earnings totaled $17.2 million or $0.62 per share
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.71, revenue view C$216.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
* Trump says carmakers exporting to U.S. face 35 pct tariff - Bild