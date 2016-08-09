版本:
BRIEF-Exchange Income Corp reports Q2 adj. earnings C$0.74/shr

Aug 9 Exchange Income Corp

* Exchange Income Corporation reports record second quarter financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.74 excluding items

* Q2 revenue rose 16 percent to C$226.9 million

* Qtrly net earnings totaled $17.2 million or $0.62 per share

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.71, revenue view C$216.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

