BRIEF-Black Hills Corp upsizes revolving credit facility to $750 mln

Aug 9 Black Hills Corp

* Black Hills Corp upsizes revolving credit facility to $750 million and closes $500 million term loan

* Facility has accordion feature that allows Black Hills to increase total commitment under facility up to $1 billion under certain conditions

* New $500 million term loan has a 3-year term with a maturity date of Aug. 9, 2019

* Amended and restated corporate revolving credit facility has a five-year term expiring Aug. 9, 2021, with two one-year extension options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

