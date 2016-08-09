版本:
BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT posts Q2 FFO $0.149/unit

Aug 9 Summit Industrial Income Reit

* Summit Industrial Income REIT announces solid growth in second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly FFO per unit $0.149

* Q2 FFO per share view C$0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

