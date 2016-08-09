BRIEF-Stuart Olson reports Q2 loss per share $0.13

BRIEF-Ecobalt announces receipt for final base shelf prospectus
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
Aug 9 Stuart Olson Inc
* Stuart Olson reports second quarter 2016 results and declares quarterly dividend
* Qtrly loss per share $0.13
* Says revenue for three months ended June 30, 2016 was C$227.2 million, compared to C$303.7 million in Q2 2015.
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.02, revenue view C$265.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says quarter end backlog of $2.1 billion
* Says company anticipates that 2016 consolidated revenue will be lower than level achieved in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
LONDON, Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
* Trump says carmakers exporting to U.S. face 35 pct tariff - Bild