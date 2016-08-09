BRIEF-Stuart Olson reports Q2 loss per share $0.13

Aug 9 Stuart Olson Inc

* Stuart Olson reports second quarter 2016 results and declares quarterly dividend

* Qtrly loss per share $0.13

* Says revenue for three months ended June 30, 2016 was C$227.2 million, compared to C$303.7 million in Q2 2015.

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.02, revenue view C$265.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says quarter end backlog of $2.1 billion

* Says company anticipates that 2016 consolidated revenue will be lower than level achieved in 2015