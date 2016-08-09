BRIEF-Immunovaccine names Frederic Ors permanent CEO

BRIEF-Ecobalt announces receipt for final base shelf prospectus
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
Aug 9 Immunovaccine Inc
* Immunovaccine provides corporate update and announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Says securing $8 million in a bought deal private placement financing
* Immunovaccine Inc says appointing Medicago CEO and president Andy Sheldon as board chairman, and CTI LSF's Shermaine Tilley as a board director
* Says "ceasing our Pharmathene collaboration related to anthrax"
* Says naming Frederic Ors permanent chief executive officer
* Says initiating a search for a chief medical officer
* Qtrly net loss and comprehensive loss of $1.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
LONDON, Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
* Trump says carmakers exporting to U.S. face 35 pct tariff - Bild