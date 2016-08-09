版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 06:17 BJT

BRIEF-Appvion says Q2 sales rose 4.5 percent to $173.6 million

Aug 9 Appvion Inc

* Appvion reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 sales rose 4.5 percent to $173.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐