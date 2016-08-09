版本:
BRIEF-Kimco Realty announces pricing of $500 mln 2.800 pct notes due 2026

Aug 9 Kimco Realty Corp

* Kimco Realty announces pricing of $500 million 2.800 pct notes due 2026

* Offering is expected to settle on August 18, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

