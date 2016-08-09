版本:
BRIEF-Cardconnect qtrly bankcard volume of $5.7 billion, a 36% increase from $4.2 bln in Q2 of 2015

Aug 9 Cardconnect Corp

* Q2 revenue $148.4 million

* Qtrly bankcard volume of $5.7 billion, a 36% increase from $4.2 billion in Q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

