BRIEF-Klondex Mines Q2 earnings per share $0.05

BRIEF-Ecobalt announces receipt for final base shelf prospectus
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
Aug 9 Klondex Mines Ltd :
* Klondex reports strong second quarter 2016 results; achieves record revenue and operating cash flow
* Klondex Mines Ltd says maintaining targeted annual production costs and geo production
* Expect to produce 8,000 - 12,000 gold ounces during H2 of 2016 from a combination of processing gold in tailings and test stope mining
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenues $48 million versus $41.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
LONDON, Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
* Trump says carmakers exporting to U.S. face 35 pct tariff - Bild