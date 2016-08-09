版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 06:36 BJT

BRIEF-INV Metals reports Q2 loss per shr C$0.02

Aug 9 INV Metals Inc says -

* INV Metals reports Q2 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share C$0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

