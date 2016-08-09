BRIEF-Fuel Tech Inc Q2 loss per share $0.11

Aug 9 Fuel Tech Inc :

* Fuel Tech reports 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 revenue $15.2 million versus $18.7 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.11

* Continue to align cost structure with current market environment, and are on plan to realize annual corporate cost savings of about $5 million

* Capital projects backlog in APC segment stood at $11.6 million at June 30, 2016 compared to $22.2 million at December 31, 2015