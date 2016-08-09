BRIEF-Fuel Tech Inc Q2 loss per share $0.11

BRIEF-Ecobalt announces receipt for final base shelf prospectus
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
Aug 9 Fuel Tech Inc :
* Fuel Tech reports 2016 second quarter financial results
* Q2 revenue $15.2 million versus $18.7 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.11
* Continue to align cost structure with current market environment, and are on plan to realize annual corporate cost savings of about $5 million
* Capital projects backlog in APC segment stood at $11.6 million at June 30, 2016 compared to $22.2 million at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
LONDON, Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
* Trump says carmakers exporting to U.S. face 35 pct tariff - Bild