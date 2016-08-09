BRIEF-Perceptron expands board from six to seven members

Aug 9 Perceptron Inc

* Perceptron appoints William Taylor, James Ratigan and John Bryant to the board of directors

* Says expansion of board from six to seven members

* Company entered into a standstill agreement with Harbert Discovery Fund, LP and certain of Harbert's affiliates

* Entered into a voting agreement with Moab Partners, L.P. And Moab Capital Partners, LLC