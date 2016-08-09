版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 06:25 BJT

BRIEF-Axsome Therapeutics reports Q2 loss per share $0.36

Aug 9 Axsome Therapeutics Inc

* Axsome Therapeutics reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.36

* Currently anticipates that its cash will be sufficient to fund its anticipated operations into q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐