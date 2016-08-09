BRIEF-Tidewater says continues talks with lenders to amend debt pacts

BRIEF-Implanet FY sales up 18 pct to 7.8 million euros
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)
Aug 9 Tidewater Inc
* Q1 loss per share $1.89
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tidewater reports first quarter results for fiscal 2017 and announces conference call on wednesday, august 10, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. Central time
* Q1 revenue $167.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $169.7 million
* At june 30, 2016, co did not meet 3.0x minimum interest coverage ratio covenant ontained in its revolving credit and term loan agreement
* Continues to engage in discussions with principal lenders & noteholders to amend co's debt arrangements
* Within fiscal 2017, company may no longer be in compliance with minimum interest coverage ratio requirement
* $55.5 million in non-cash asset impairment charges in q1 that resulted from impairment reviews undertaken during march 2016 quarter
* Tidewater says internal forecast indicated that within fiscal 2017, co may no longer be in compliance with minimum interest coverage ratio requirement
* All of company's indebtedness has been reclassified as a current liability in accompanying consolidated balance sheet since march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index ended up 0.6 percent at a record closing level of 7,337.81 points on Friday, supported by broker upgrades to broadcaster ITV as well as gains in housebuilding stocks and buoyancy in pharmaceuticals. * UK REFERENDUM: Prime Minister Theresa May will call on Britons to reject the acrimony of the Brexit referendum in a speech this wee
SEOUL, Jan 16 South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group said on Monday it could not accept the special prosecutors' accusations that its leader, Jay Y. Lee, paid bribes to further his succession or the merger of two affiliates in 2015.