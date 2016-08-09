版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三

BRIEF-James Lally named president of Enterprise Financial

Aug 9 Enterprise Financial Services Corp

* James Lally named president of Enterprise Financial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

