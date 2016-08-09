BRIEF-Acuityads Holdings Q2 total revenue increased 53 pct to $7 mln

BRIEF-Ecobalt announces receipt for final base shelf prospectus
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
Aug 9 Acuityads Holdings Inc
* Acuityads reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Acuityads holdings inc says total revenue for q2 2016 increased 53% to $7 million compared to $4.6 million in q2 2015
* Acuityads holdings inc says net loss and comprehensive loss for q2 2016 was $420,791 compared to a net loss of $1.1 million in q2 2015
* Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.02, revenue view c$6.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
* Trump says carmakers exporting to U.S. face 35 pct tariff - Bild