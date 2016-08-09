版本:
BRIEF-Fortress Biotech Q2 loss per share $0.31

Aug 9 Fortress Biotech Inc

* Fortress biotech reports second quarter 2016 financial results and recent corporate highlights

* Q2 revenue $2.2 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.31

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.29, revenue view $1.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
