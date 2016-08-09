版本:
BRIEF-Sifco Industries reports Q3 loss per share $0.19

Aug 9 Sifco Industries Inc

* Sifco Industries, Inc. ("SIFCO") announces third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q3 sales rose 8 percent to $31 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

