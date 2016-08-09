版本:
BRIEF-Dream industrial REIT Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.20

Aug 9 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

* Dream industrial reit announces stable second quarter financial results

* Qtrly ffo per unit $0.229

* Qtrly affo per unit $0.200

* Q2 FFO per share view c$0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

