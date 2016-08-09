版本:
BRIEF-Consolidated Water Co Ltd Qtrly total revenue $15.4 mln

Aug 9 Consolidated Water Co Ltd

* Consolidated water co. ltd. Reports second quarter operating results

* Qtrly total revenues $15.4 million versus $14.5 million

* Net income attributable to consolidated water co. ltd. Stockholders for quarter was $0.15 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

