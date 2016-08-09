BRIEF-Yirendai reports Q2 basic and diluted shr US$0.34

BRIEF-Ecobalt announces receipt for final base shelf prospectus
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
Aug 9 Yirendai Ltd says -
* Yirendai reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share RMB 2.23
* Q2 revenue rose 140 percent to RMB 733.8 million
* Total net revenue will be in range of RMB 800 million to RMB 850 million (US$120 million to US$128 million) for Q3
* Total loans facilitated will be in range of RMB 5,200 million to RMB 5,400 million (US$782 million to US$813 million) for Q3
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
* Trump says carmakers exporting to U.S. face 35 pct tariff - Bild