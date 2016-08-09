BRIEF-MX Gold Corp announces increase in private placement

BRIEF-Ecobalt announces receipt for final base shelf prospectus
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
Aug 9 MX Gold Corp :
* MX Gold Corp. Announces increase in private placement due to significant interest
* Says may issue up to 5.2 million units for gross proceeds of up to $1.3 million due to "significant interest"
* Says terms of units remain as announced on august 5, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
* Trump says carmakers exporting to U.S. face 35 pct tariff - Bild