公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三

BRIEF-MX Gold Corp announces increase in private placement

Aug 9 MX Gold Corp :

* MX Gold Corp. Announces increase in private placement due to significant interest

* Says may issue up to 5.2 million units for gross proceeds of up to $1.3 million due to "significant interest"

* Says terms of units remain as announced on august 5, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

