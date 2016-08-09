BRIEF-Golden Queen posts Q2 loss per share $0.02

BRIEF-Ecobalt announces receipt for final base shelf prospectus
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
Aug 9 Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd
* Golden Queen announces financial results for the second quarter of 2016 and provides a project update
* Q2 revenue $3.464 million
* Says anticipates achieving an average throughput of 10,000 to 11,000 tons per day in second half of 2016
* Q2 loss per share $0.02
* Says company sold 2,362 gold ounces and 26,500 silver ounces in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
* Trump says carmakers exporting to U.S. face 35 pct tariff - Bild