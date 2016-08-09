BRIEF-Golden Queen posts Q2 loss per share $0.02

Aug 9 Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd

* Golden Queen announces financial results for the second quarter of 2016 and provides a project update

* Q2 revenue $3.464 million

* Says anticipates achieving an average throughput of 10,000 to 11,000 tons per day in second half of 2016

* Q2 loss per share $0.02

* Says company sold 2,362 gold ounces and 26,500 silver ounces in quarter