BRIEF-Aston Hill qtrly loss per share $0.023

BRIEF-Ecobalt announces receipt for final base shelf prospectus
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
Aug 9 Aston Hill Financial Inc :
* Aston Hill announces 2016 second quarter results
* For q2, Aston Hill's revenues were $5.7 million, a decrease of 8.1% from prior quarter revenues of $6.2 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.023
* AUM, advisory and administration held relatively steady at $2.14 billion at june 30, 2016 as compared to $2.19 billion at march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
LONDON, Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
* Trump says carmakers exporting to U.S. face 35 pct tariff - Bild