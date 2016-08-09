版本:
BRIEF-3M Co sets quarterly dividend of $1.11 per share

Aug 9 3M Co :

* 3M board declares quarterly dividend; company marks 100 consecutive years of dividends paid

* Sets quarterly dividend of $1.11per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

